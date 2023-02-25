D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dawar Khan Kundi in Tank and condoled over the demise of his father and former provincial minister Sardar Amanullah Khan Kundi.

Amir Muqam, who is also PML-N's President in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may the Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

On this occasion, former District Nazim Mustafa Kundi and PML-N district presidents from Tank, D.I.Khan and Karak were also present.

Later, the Advisor also visited the residences of PML-N former provincial vice president Raja Akhtar Ali (late) and former member of National Assembly (MNA) Umar Farooq Khan Miankhel (late) in D.I.Khan and condoled over their demises with their family members.