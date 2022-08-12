Amir Muqam inaugurates 3-day Jashn-e-Azadi cultural festival at Lok Virsa

Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and Culture Division (NH&CD) Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday inaugurated three-day cultural festival at Lok Virsa organized in connection with Pakistan Diamond Jubilee celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and Culture Division (NH&CD) Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday inaugurated three-day cultural festival at Lok Virsa organized in connection with Pakistan Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Addressing on the occasion, the adviser felicitated the whole nation on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Appreciating the role of Lok Virsa, he said it was a great service by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) to invite artists from all provinces including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for the promotion of historical and cultural heritage.

He praised the historical and rare photographs displayed by National Archives of Pakistan at the venue.

"This is our collective responsibility to pay tribute to the sacrifices of our investors," he added.

He said that the entire nation should think and contribute for betterment of the country.

Criticizing the PTI chief, he said Imran Khan could not compare himself with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who made this country a nuclear power and strengthened the defense of the country.

Amir Muqam said it was Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who believed in practical work and not in hollow slogans that was why the whole nation was proud of him who contributed in the development of the country.

He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving for progress and prosperity of the country, adding that the practical measures by the government resulted in appreciation of rupee against Dollars.

He said it was the top priority of the government to bring economic stability in the country.

"The PTI government has destroyed the economy, while Imran was misleading the nation by consistently telling lies over the foreign funding case," he added.

Adviser to the PM further said that PML-N had defeated elements that were trying to create unrest in the country.