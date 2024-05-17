Amir Muqam participates in farewell reception of outgoing Federal Secretary SAFRON

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Ministry of States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Friday arranged a farewell party in the honour of outgoing Federal Secretary SAFRON Naheed S. Durrani.

The farewell reception was participated by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam as a chief guest, said a press release.

The farewell reception was attended by senior officers of SAFRON, Joint Secretary Agha Waseem, Joint Secretary Azra Jamali, Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees Muhammad Abbas Khan, Filiberto Gabresi Principal Adviser, Heidi-GIZ Islamabad and Dr Imran Zeb-UNHCR consultant.

Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that Naheed S. Durrani was a principled and competent Secretary and her services for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions will always be remembered. The Minister also lauded the federal secretary’s efforts for the promotion of Ministry.

Outgoing Federal Secretary thanked Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam and all the officers for their support and acknowledgement.