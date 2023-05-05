UrduPoint.com

Amir Muqam Receives Warm Welcome In Tashkent

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Amir Muqam receives warm welcome in Tashkent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :First Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Olegbek Azamov warmly welcomed the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Engr. Amir Muqam, upon his arrival in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Engineer Amir Muqam would participate in the 'III Bakhshi Art Festival' to be held from May 6-9, said a press release.

Upon arrival in Tashkent, the first deputy minister of culture and tourism along with senior officials warmly welcomed Amir Muqam on his arrival.

The advisor to the Prime Minister is attending the cultural festival at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan.

He will also hold meetings with top government officials during his stay in Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Amir Muqam Tashkent Uzbekistan May From Government Top

Recent Stories

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, O ..

Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

4 minutes ago
 Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE ..

Unification of Armed Forces a turning point in UAE&#039;s journey: UAQ Ruler

6 minutes ago
 UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values o ..

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day instills values of belonging among Emiratis: RA ..

6 minutes ago
 DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

21 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

44 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.