Amir Muqam receives warm welcome in Tashkent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :First Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Olegbek Azamov warmly welcomed the Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Engr. Amir Muqam, upon his arrival in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Engineer Amir Muqam would participate in the 'III Bakhshi Art Festival' to be held from May 6-9, said a press release.

The advisor to the Prime Minister is attending the cultural festival at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan.

He will also hold meetings with top government officials during his stay in Uzbekistan.