Anarchists, Arsonists Do Not Deserve Place At Dialogue Table: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2023 | 05:03 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the numerous political and constitutional breakthroughs have been achieved through constructive discussions and consensus-building among political leaders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the significance of dialogue in the political process, stating that it played a crucial role in the maturation and evolution of democracy.

Taking to Twitter, he noted that numerous political and constitutional breakthroughs have been achieved through constructive discussions and consensus-building among political leaders.

However, the Prime Minister made a clear distinction, stating that individuals who engage in acts of anarchy and arson while masquerading as politicians and attacking state symbols do not deserve a place at the dialogue table.

He emphasized the need for holding such individuals accountable for their militant actions, a practice commonly followed even in developed democracies.

Earlier, Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has established a seven-member committee to engage in discussions with the government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

This decision comes in the wake of growing concerns within the PTI, as a considerable number of party members have recently distanced themselves from the organization.

The committee comprises notable figures including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the senior vice president of PTI, as well as Parvez Khattak, Asad Qaisar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aon Abbas Buppi, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar. However, it should be noted that some of these leaders are currently either incarcerated, evading arrest, or subject to speculation about leaving the party amidst the PTI's mass exodus.

During a discussion with a group of journalists, Imran Khan expressed his confidence in Shah Mehmood Qureshi, stating that if he himself were to be disqualified, Qureshi would assume leadership of the party. Imran Khan also hinted at upcoming surprises, suggesting that change was on the horizon. He further asserted that young individuals would be granted election tickets, expressing optimism about the PTI's prospects in future polls.

Imran Khan called for a referendum, emphasizing that the results would reflect the popularity of the PTI. Refuting allegations of inciting violence, he denied ever instructing party activists to engage in acts of vandalism, even following his survival of an assassination attempt in Wazirabad. He questioned why the PTI would adopt a policy of siege if it enjoyed public support.

Imran Khan clarified that if he were to be arrested, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Parvez Khattak, and other PTI leaders would manage party affairs. He also clarified that he was not at odds with the military establishment. Regarding the party members who left, he stated that some were compelled to do so, while others revealed their true intentions.

The PTI chief remained confident about the party's standing and disavowed any involvement in destructive actions, reaffirming his commitment to peaceful politics and popular support.

