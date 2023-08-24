Aneeq for socioeconomic, ethical issues solutions in light of Quran, Sunnah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Thursday urged the religious scholars to present solutions for socioeconomic and ethical challenges through the lens of the Quran and Sunnah.

A delegation of prominent religious scholars called on the minister which resulted in insightful discussions on various national issues.

Minister Aneeq Ahmed expressed his aim to contribute positively during his tenure at the ministry, emphasizing his deep connection with the Quran and Sunnah and his respect for esteemed scholars.

He revealed that the nationwide conference on Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) would be convened this year on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, promoting religious unity and understanding.

However, the authors who would contribute significantly to the annual competition in Seerat literature, articles, and Naat to be rewarded with accolades and recognition, he said adding that the practice of inviting scholars to write on various societal issues through the lens of Seerat continued every year.

Religious scholars highlighted that Seerat literature competitions provided valuable support for the propagation of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as these competitions are a commendable initiative by the ministry.

The meeting was attended by Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Professor Dr Jameela Shaukat, Dr Ikram ul Haq Yasir, Professor Baqir Khakwani, Dr Sahibzada Sajjad ur Rahman, Dr Muhiuddin Hashmi, Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Muhammad Sajjad, Professor Dr. Riaz Majeed, Dr Junaid Mughal, and Dr Yousuf Farooqi.

In another meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Minister Aneeq Ahmed stressed the importance of collective efforts to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

He said, "It is indeed commendable that all minority groups in Pakistan are actively contributing to the nation's progress." The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee delegates appreciated the measures taken for the Sikh community by the government of Pakistan. They said, "The land of Pakistan holds immense sanctity for Sikhs worldwide, as it marks the birthplace of Sikhism and where Baba Guru Nanak spent his final days."The Sikh delegation included President Sardar Ameer Singh, General Secretary Sardar Vikas Singh, Former President Satonat Singh, Dr. Mampal Singh, Sarbat Singh, Raondar Singh, Baba Harmeet Singh, Anarjeet Singh, Sagar Singh, Evacuee Trust Property board Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rahman, and Additional Secretary Sharine Rana Shahid.