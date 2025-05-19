Open Menu

ANF Arrests Three Smugglers With Over 516 Kg Of Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ANF arrests three smugglers with over 516 kg of drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting five operations across the country, recovered as many as 516.51 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 3.9 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 6.110 kg of ice tactfully hidden in raw sugar had been recovered from a passenger visiting Saudi Arabia at Islamabad International Airport.

As many as 1.6 kg of hashish was recovered from a passenger travelling in public transport at the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

Similarly,4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Sohrab Goth, Karachi and the accused was arrested.

480 kg of suspected narcotics hidden for smuggling were recovered in an uninhabited area near Gandhi Jungle, Chagai.

As much as 24 kg of hashish hidden for smuggling in bushes was recovered near Shahrah-e-Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Road, Karachi.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

