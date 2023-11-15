Open Menu

ANF Foils Eight Bids To Smuggle Drugs; Arrests Five

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANF foils eight bids to smuggle drugs; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) managed to foil eight bids to smuggle drugs and recovered 29 kgs of narcotics besides arresting five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He told that on information from intelligence sources about drugs smuggling, ANF personnel started special surveillance and managed to recover total 29 kgs drugs in eight operations.

Five drug smugglers were also sent behind the bars, he added.

About 400 grams Ice drug concealed in two shampoo bottles was recovered from a courier office in Rawalpindi. The parcel was booked from Rawalpindi to Bahrain.

In another operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 79 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger. An accused, resident of Sahiwal, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-676.

A passenger traveling to Qatar via flight number QR-621 was also arrested at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Over 1.5 kgs Ice drug was recovered from the trolley bag of the accused, resident of Bahawalnagar.

In an operation at Sialkot International Airport, 2.3 kg Ice hidden in the passenger's trolley bag was recovered. The accused, resident of Sargodha, was leaving for Bahrain by flight number GF-769.

10 kgs hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Sajawal netted from Mohammadi Chowk, Hyderabad.

About 10 kgs heroin was recovered from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near Ali Masjid, Torkham. Drugs were being smuggled from Khyber to Punjab.

Five kgs hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber, the spokesman said.

"Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan