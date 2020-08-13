UrduPoint.com
ANF Recovers 30 Kilogram Heroin, Arrests Two

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday recovered 30 kilogram heroine from two vehicles here.

Acting on a tip off, ANF recovered 26 kilogram heroin from a Suzuki car near Gul Haji Plaza, University Road.

Smuggler who was identified as Abdullah of District Khyber was arrested on the spot.

ANF also recovered four kilogram heroin from a truck near Torkham check post. The smuggler, Haji Gul of Peshawar, was also arrested.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigations are underway.

