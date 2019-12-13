UrduPoint.com
ANF Recovers 71 Kg Hashish, 32 Kg Opium

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

ANF recovers 71 kg hashish, 32 kg opium

Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 71 kilogram hashish and13 kilogram of opium from smugglers in separate crackdowns here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 71 kilogram hashish and13 kilogram of opium from smugglers in separate crackdowns here on Friday.

In the first incident, ANF recovers 37.2 kilogram hashish and 13.2 kilogram opium from a smuggler on Motorway Toll Plaza. The smuggler was identified as Muhammad Imran of Bahawalpur.

In another incident, 0.175 kilogram hashish was recovered from a passenger of North Waziristan who was trying to board Abu Dhabi bound flight on Baacha Khan International Airport.

ANF also recovered one kilogram hashish from a car and arrested the driver near Sheen Qamar areas of district Khyber.

The arrested was identified as Muhammad Karim of district Khyber.

A team of ANF recovered 32.4 kilogram hashish from a car on Pishtakara Chowk. The contraband was hidden in secret compartments of a car. The smugglers were also arrested who were Afghan national.

ANF also recovered 0.450 kilogram hashish from a women near Haji Camp bus stand. The lady smuggler was identified as Fazeelat Bibi.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigations are underway.

