ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted two operations on Thursday and managed to recover over 124 kgs narcotics besides netting four accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Faisalabad and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation near Sahianwala Toll Plaza Faisalabad and managed to recover 121 kg narcotics besides netting three accused.

ANF recovered 121 kg narcotics including 85 kgs marijuana and 26 kgs opium from two Honda cars and arrested three accused namely Syed Wahab, Nadir Khan and Muhammad Shafique.

In another raid conducted at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF and Airport Security Force managed to recover 3104 grams Ice from the possession of a passenger namely Muhammad Ibrar resident of Charsada, going to Saudi Arabia through flight number QR-601. Ice was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of the passenger.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.