ANF recovers over 57 kg narcotics; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in Islamabad and Karachi managed to recover over 57 kg narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid at Islamabad International Airport and arrested a passenger namely Luqman on recovery of Ice drug 'absorbed' towels. The accused was going to Bahrain through flight no.

PK-187.

In another operation, conducted by ANF Intelligence and ANF Karachi, 57.600 kg charras was recovered from two rickshaws from Shan Chowrangi area. Two accused namely Ayub Khan and Salman were also rounded up during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.