UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 57 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Three Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ANF recovers over 57 kg narcotics; arrests three accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in Islamabad and Karachi managed to recover over 57 kg narcotics and arrested three accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid at Islamabad International Airport and arrested a passenger namely Luqman on recovery of Ice drug 'absorbed' towels. The accused was going to Bahrain through flight no.

PK-187.

In another operation, conducted by ANF Intelligence and ANF Karachi, 57.600 kg charras was recovered from two rickshaws from Shan Chowrangi area. Two accused namely Ayub Khan and Salman were also rounded up during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Bahrain From Airport

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

2 hours ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

2 hours ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

3 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.