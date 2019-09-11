UrduPoint.com
ANF, RWU Join Hands To Create Awareness Against Use Of Crystal Meth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:21 PM

ANF, RWU join hands to create awareness against use of Crystal Meth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) have initiated an awareness campaign against use of Crystal Meth, a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system.

The campaign was organized by the Mass Communication Department of the University with an aim to warn people, particular youth, about the hazards of this addictive drug, said a press statement issued Wednesday.

The campaign was launched at the university campus in Satellite Town Rawalpindi during which teachers and students were briefed by the experts about the damages and disadvantages of Crystal Meth by experts including ANF Director, Jibran Ahmed Yousafzai and Educationalists, Abdul Karim Chaudhry and Majid Afzal.

Speaking on the occasion, Director ANF said that the youth of the country were most affected of these drugs, so it was duty of every citizen to save them from any kid of catastrophe.

He stressed the need of collective efforts to control this menace.

On the occasion, Head of Department, Professor Asma Zahoor stressed upon the students to actively participate in the awareness campaign so that the message against use of drugs, reached to every citizen of the people.

Among others, the event was attended by Profesor Gul Muqadas, MaryamHashim, Iqra Shahzadi and Iqra Bibi and teachers and students ofdifferent departments of the university.

