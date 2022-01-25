ANF seize 6.3kg ice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) North seized 6.3kg of ice in a major operation here at the Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday.

According to details, the 6.3kg ice was recovered from the accused named Sajjad Ali, who was travelling to Dammam via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight number PK-9245.

The exported drugs was expertly concealed in bags and its price in the world market was approximately US$44,000.

The accused Sajjad was a resident of Malakand and further investigation on the matter was underway.