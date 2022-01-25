UrduPoint.com

ANF Seize 6.3kg Ice

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ANF seize 6.3kg ice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) North seized 6.3kg of ice in a major operation here at the Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday.

According to details, the 6.3kg ice was recovered from the accused named Sajjad Ali, who was travelling to Dammam via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight number PK-9245.

The exported drugs was expertly concealed in bags and its price in the world market was approximately US$44,000.

The accused Sajjad was a resident of Malakand and further investigation on the matter was underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Drugs Price Malakand Sajjad Ali Market From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Master Edition

17 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

35 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

1 hour ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

1 hour ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.