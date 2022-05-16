ANF seizes 10,000 intoxicated tablets, over 37 kg narcotics; held 3 accused

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan in different operations have recovered over 10,000 intoxicated tablets and over 37 kilogram narcotics, besides netting three drug dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan in different operations have recovered over 10,000 intoxicated tablets and over 37 kilogram narcotics, besides netting three drug dealers.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar foiled two bids to smuggle 10,000 intoxicated tablets and 36 kg narcotics.

The spokesman informed that ANF Peshawar and FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a joint operation managed to recover 10,000 intoxicated tablets from secret cavities of a truck at Torkham border and arrested an Afghan national namely Sher Ali.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on Ring Road Peshawar and recovered 36 kg narcotics including 18 kg Marijuana and 18 kg opium from a Toyota Corolla car.

The car driver managed to escape from the scene.

In an operation, ANF Peshawar recovered 554 grams Marijuana from the possession of a passenger, namely Arslan Khan, resident of Waziristan, going to Doha through PIA flight no. PK-285.

Meanwhile, ANF Rawalpindi in an operation recovered 706 grams Cocaine from the possession of a female passenger, who reached Islamabad International Airport through Qatar Airways, flight no QR-612. Cocaine was tactfully concealed in her trolley bag, the spokesman added.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused, while further investigations are underway, he added.