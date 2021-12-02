ANF seizes 71 capsules of cocaine from Nigerian national

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) has seized 71 capsules of cocaine valued at 200,000 US Dollars in the international market from a Nigerian national.

According to an ANF spokesperson the force conducted an operation at Islamabad International Airport and failed the attempt of the Nigerian national to smuggle 923 grams of cocaine.

The accused had hidden the drug in his stomach.

The investigation was underway as per the law of the ANF.