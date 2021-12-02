UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 71 Capsules Of Cocaine From Nigerian National

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:56 PM

ANF seizes 71 capsules of cocaine from Nigerian national

Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) has seized 71 capsules of cocaine valued at 200,000 US dollars in the international market from a Nigerian national

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) has seized 71 capsules of cocaine valued at 200,000 US Dollars in the international market from a Nigerian national.

According to an ANF spokesperson the force conducted an operation at Islamabad International Airport and failed the attempt of the Nigerian national to smuggle 923 grams of cocaine.

The accused had hidden the drug in his stomach.

The investigation was underway as per the law of the ANF.

Related Topics

Islamabad Market From Airport

Recent Stories

European stocks slide at open on US Omicron case 2 ..

European stocks slide at open on US Omicron case 2nd Dec, 2021

5 minutes ago
 U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

U.S. private sector adds 534,000 jobs in Nov.

5 minutes ago
 U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in Novemb ..

U.S. manufacturing sector expands faster in November with signs of supply bottle ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,389 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,389 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 Russian Bastion Coastal Missile System Combat Unit ..

Russian Bastion Coastal Missile System Combat Units Enter Service on Kuril Islan ..

7 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Plans to Discuss Current Developments W ..

Lukashenko Plans to Discuss Current Developments With Putin in Late December

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.