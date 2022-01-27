UrduPoint.com

Annual Metric Exam From March 15, Inter Exam From May 17 In Balochistan: Sarpra

January 27, 2022

Annual metric exam from March 15, Inter exam from May 17 in Balochistan: Sarpra

Controller of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Quetta Prof. Shaukat Ali Sarpra on Thursday said that annual matriculation examinations would be started from March 15, 2022, while the annual FA / FSc examinations would be held from May 17, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Controller of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Quetta Prof. Shaukat Ali Sarpra on Thursday said that annual matriculation examinations would be started from March 15, 2022, while the annual FA / FSc examinations would be held from May 17, 2022.

While talking to delegations of teachers and students at his office here, the controller said Balochistan Board was taking measures to improve quality of education through eradication of cheating in exams culture in the province because standard education was essential for development of any country.

He said the teachers and others staff were assigned for examination centers across the province besides special teams had been formed for monitoring of examination centers to control the cheating culture.

He said the teachers had significant role in improving quality of education and they should play their vital part for provision of standard education to students in educational institutions.

