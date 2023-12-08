Open Menu

Annual Sports Gala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Annual sports gala

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Boys Elementary Wing District Sargodha's annual sports gala was held at the district level in which various sports and athletics competitions were held at the Sports Stadium here on Friday.

The competitions were held with the special interest of CEO / DEA Akhtar Abbas Baloch and Syed Muhammad Ehtesham ul Haq Humdani. Chief Organiser Sports Talat Mahmood Warraich, DEO Physical Sports Sargodha, Muhammad Ilyas Bajwa, Muhammad Hussain Gohar, Aamir Shehzad, Adil Mujtaba, deputy DEOs of all tehsils, headmasters, PETs and a large number of students were present.

In the competitions, the team of Sillanwali tehsil got first position, tehsil Sargodha bagged second position and Sahiwal tehsil boys elementary school stood third.

Addressing the final ceremony, the special guest, DEO Physical Sports Sargodha, Muhammad Ilyas Bajwa congratulated the administration on best arrangements and appreciated the students.

He also distributed prizes among the winning teams.

More Stories From Pakistan