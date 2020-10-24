Another corona patient dies at Multan hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Another corona patient died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Saturday.

Zafar, aged 72, was admitted to the hospital and tested positive.

He could not survived and expired at corona ward, the doctors said.

The patient belonged to Multan city.

Nishtar Medical Health University spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed said that total 79 corona suspects had been admitted to the hospital so far while 45 patients tested corona positive.

He told that 21 patients were declared negative, while 13 patients are being treated as suspected ones.