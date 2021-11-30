UrduPoint.com

Another Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:52 PM

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient died of COVID-19 while one person was tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while one person was tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Tuesday that 313 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 77 while recoveries 25,870.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 32 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 13 at DHQ Hopsital and 3 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

He further said that 27 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

3 seconds ago
 150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factorie ..

150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factories imposed heavy fines: DC

5 seconds ago
 FCSC documents UAE’s economic advancement over 5 ..

FCSC documents UAE’s economic advancement over 50 years

10 minutes ago
 Spain to Suspend Air Traffic With Seven African Co ..

Spain to Suspend Air Traffic With Seven African Countries Over Omicron Coronavir ..

6 seconds ago
 Trump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and ..

Trump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and-Grab Robberies in California

8 seconds ago
 US Envoy for Global COVID-19 Response Leaves Post ..

US Envoy for Global COVID-19 Response Leaves Post to Rejoin Nonprofit Fighting P ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.