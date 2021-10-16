UrduPoint.com

Another Man Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:23 PM

Another patient died of COVID-19 while 14 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 14 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday that 1,152 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 307 while 25,281 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 73 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 29 at DHQ Hospital and 12 at the General Hospital. He further said that 179 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

