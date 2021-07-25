Another new rain spell expected: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Zaheer Babar Sunday said the new rain spell would likely to start from Monday (July 26) which would continue till Wednesday in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including upper parts of the country.

Talking to APP, he said the heavy falls would also be expected in South Punjab, lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and northeast Balochistan at scattered places during the period.

A strong Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

He said the temperature would also subside during the period.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778