Another Petition Moved To Islamabad High Court Regarding Cynthia's Visa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:01 PM

Another petition moved to Islamabad High Court regarding Cynthia's visa

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed a petition with an identical case pertaining to visa expiry of American citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie and sought comments from Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clubbed a petition with an identical case pertaining to visa expiry of American citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie and sought comments from Interior Ministry.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on another identical petition filed by President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Chaudhary Iftikhar.

During hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Tanveer Akhter adopted the stance that there were more facts that came into their knowledge regarding American citizen's visa.

The court ordered to club the petition with main case seeking to deport Cynthia on her visa expiry and sought reply from Interior Minister till July 3.

More Stories From Pakistan

