ANP not interested in governorship: Haider Hoti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Central Senior Vice President of Awami National Party (ANP) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Monday said that his party was not interested in the governorship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the decision had been conveyed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement issued after meeting with the prime minister, he said that a debate was going on for some time about governorship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that the constitutional appointment had become controversial due to unnecessary delay.

He thanked the PM for the invitation to join the Federal cabinet, but said that the ANP had already decided not to join.

Haider said that the country was facing severe economic crisis due to wrong policies of the previous government and the incumbent government was taking tough decisions out of compulsion.

He said that such bitter decisions were necessary to protect the country's economy, but resulted in huge burden on people. He said that necessary steps should be taken to alleviate hardships and problems of people.

He said that bringing the economy back on track and alleviating the sufferings of the people were main issues the country was facing and hoped that the government would pay full attention to address the fundamental problems.