ANP Submits Motion Against Closure Of Educational Institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted an adjournment motion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretariat against closure of educational institutions.

ANP Parliamentary leader and provincial general secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak has submitted the motion in the assembly secretariat, saying, that under the constitution education department does not come under the jurisdiction of the Federal government.

He said that due to closure of educational institution last year the precious time of students was wasted, adding that instead of closing the institutions the government should allow educational activities under the strict implementation of SOPs.

He said the government should take preventive measures to avoid spread of coronavirus infection and utilize all resources and energies in this regard.

