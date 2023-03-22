UrduPoint.com

ANP Will Not Allow Use Of Pashtuns, KP For IK: Aimal Wali

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ANP will not allow use of Pashtuns, KP for IK: Aimal Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan has said that the PTI chairman Imran Khan is planning to escape from Lahore to hide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but they will not allow the use of Pashtuns and Pakhtunkhwa province for him.

In a reaction to the rumors over social media website Twitter on Wednesday about Imran Khan's plans to shift to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Zaman Park Police operation, he said that for the last 10 years, the official and state machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being used for Imran Niazi and in case the practice was repeated then they will resist it.

He further said that PTI wants to shift the drama to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a conspiracy is being hatched to spread anarchy in the country from this province. But the political heirs of Wali Khan will never allow it, he added.

