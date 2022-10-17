Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves state land

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has retrieved six kanal and five marla state land worth Rs 31.2 million in Sargodha region

According to the ACE, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application on Report Corruption App that in Moza Chaklala Tehsil Shahpur at Jinnah Colony, illegal land grabbers and encroachers on irrigation land were selling the state land.

Upon this, the Regional Director ACE ordered to inquire the matter.

During the inquiry, it was established that in Moza Chaklala, land grabbers had illegally occupied the irrigation state land by illegal construction.

Assistant Director ACE complaints Sargodha with the help of police and district administration took action against the land grabbers and vacated the state land.