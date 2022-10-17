UrduPoint.com

Anti Corruption Establishment Retrieves State Land

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves state land

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has retrieved six kanal and five marla state land worth Rs 31.2 million in Sargodha region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has retrieved six kanal and five marla state land worth Rs 31.2 million in Sargodha region.

According to the ACE, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application on Report Corruption App that in Moza Chaklala Tehsil Shahpur at Jinnah Colony, illegal land grabbers and encroachers on irrigation land were selling the state land.

Upon this, the Regional Director ACE ordered to inquire the matter.

During the inquiry, it was established that in Moza Chaklala, land grabbers had illegally occupied the irrigation state land by illegal construction.

Assistant Director ACE complaints Sargodha with the help of police and district administration took action against the land grabbers and vacated the state land.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Punjab Sargodha Shahpur Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab orders to suspend 3 doctors, ..

Chief Minister Punjab orders to suspend 3 doctors, employees, 2 SHOs

13 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks CDA, RDA to make plan for conserv ..

Ahsan Iqbal asks CDA, RDA to make plan for conservation of water

13 minutes ago
 Lahore's master plan 2050 approved

Lahore's master plan 2050 approved

14 minutes ago
 Governor terms livestock important for national ec ..

Governor terms livestock important for national economy

14 minutes ago
 CM stresses on industrialisation to reduce poverty ..

CM stresses on industrialisation to reduce poverty

14 minutes ago
 Anti Corruption Establishment officers posted

Anti Corruption Establishment officers posted

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.