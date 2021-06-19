UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Campaign; Commissioner For Strict Action Against Negligent Officials

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Anti-dengue campaign; commissioner for strict action against negligent officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said that strict action would be taken against those who will show any negligence in anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing an anti-dengue review meeting held here he expressed immense displeasure over the reports of dengue larvae detection in the government offices and directed authorities concerned to issue warnings to all these offices.

He directed all allied departments to make all out efforts particularly in next two weeks under the anti-dengue campaign. In this regard, explanation should also be issued to the officials involved in the bogus activities.

The heads of all the departments should once again go through the dengue SOPs and understand them, he added.

The Commissioner said, "The anti-dengue campaign continued throughout the year and even if we could not control it, it would be our incompetence. In this regard, we have to get out of the habit of showing performance just in papers and work practically by focusing the field activities and pay special attention to third party validation in order to make all this exercise fruitful," he added.

Although, only two confirmed cases of dengue have so far been reported in Rawalpindi, but, the confirmed cases found in surrounding parts of the division could be a threat for Rawalpindi region so all possible precautionary measures should be adopted, he added.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Arif Umar Aziz, Director General RDA Nadeem Abro, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal, Civil Defense Officer Sanjeeda Khanum, Dr. Sajjad and several heads of other departments concerned.

The Commissioner further directed that special dengue surveillance campaign should be carried out in under construction buildings, godowns, graveyards and other places in the district and household indoor and outdoor survey should also be carried out effectively.

To ensure the availability of the required medicines in hospitals, an integrated system should also be put in place, he said adding, the efforts to identify hotspot areas and eliminate dengue larvae should also be accelerated.

The health department should take all necessary steps including special fogging besides awareness campaign urging the citizens to use mosquito repellants particularly during night.

Giving a detailed briefing on anti-dengue activities, health department briefed the commission that 29 FIRs were lodged against the rules violators during this season. 220 Challans and 986 notices were issued besides 54 buildings sealed in Rawalpindi district for violating dengue SOPs.

