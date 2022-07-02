Anti-dengue day celebrated across division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Dengue day was celebrated across the division under the directions of Punjab government.

Awareness seminars and rallies were held while dengue spray was also carried out at various places. The main ceremony was held at Multan Arts Council in which a large number of people from various walks of life participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazir said that it was the mission of the Punjab government to rid the province of dengue, adding that dengue could be controlled by keeping the environment dry.

The health teams were conducting door-to-door surveillance, besides of tyre shops and graveyards, whereas various places including service stations were being sealed immediately over presence of dengue larvae.

Awareness rallies are being held at all the districts and tehsils of the division, apart from special cleanliness campaign being carried out at all public places, including parks and ponds.

He appealed to the Ulema to impart awareness among people against dengue during Friday sermons and assured that the district administration and departments were taking steps on war footing for the success of dengue control campaign.

CO Health Dr Ali Mehdi said that all the activities were being uploaded on the system through Android system, adding the health department teams were conducting commercial buildings surveillance.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ata-ur-Rehman said that more than 24 cases had been registered over dengue larvae presence across the division. Awareness camps had been set up on the main highways of the city and awareness posters placed on public transport, he added.

Later, an awareness rally was taken out under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazir, in which Director Health Services Dr Wasim Ramzi, CO Health Dr Ali Mehdi, Dr Ata-ur-Rehman and many civil society members participated.