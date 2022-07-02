UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Day Celebrated Across Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Anti-dengue day celebrated across division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Dengue day was celebrated across the division under the directions of Punjab government.

Awareness seminars and rallies were held while dengue spray was also carried out at various places. The main ceremony was held at Multan Arts Council in which a large number of people from various walks of life participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazir said that it was the mission of the Punjab government to rid the province of dengue, adding that dengue could be controlled by keeping the environment dry.

The health teams were conducting door-to-door surveillance, besides of tyre shops and graveyards, whereas various places including service stations were being sealed immediately over presence of dengue larvae.

Awareness rallies are being held at all the districts and tehsils of the division, apart from special cleanliness campaign being carried out at all public places, including parks and ponds.

He appealed to the Ulema to impart awareness among people against dengue during Friday sermons and assured that the district administration and departments were taking steps on war footing for the success of dengue control campaign.

CO Health Dr Ali Mehdi said that all the activities were being uploaded on the system through Android system, adding the health department teams were conducting commercial buildings surveillance.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ata-ur-Rehman said that more than 24 cases had been registered over dengue larvae presence across the division. Awareness camps had been set up on the main highways of the city and awareness posters placed on public transport, he added.

Later, an awareness rally was taken out under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazir, in which Director Health Services Dr Wasim Ramzi, CO Health Dr Ali Mehdi, Dr Ata-ur-Rehman and many civil society members participated.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue Government Of Punjab Civil Society All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan railways announces three special trains o ..

Pakistan railways announces three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

50 minutes ago
 Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of ..

Interior Minister pays rich tribute to martyrs of Police

2 hours ago
 Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

2 hours ago
 Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for chang ..

Court rejects plea of Dua Zahra's father for change of IO

2 hours ago
 Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter acco ..

Pakistan protests against blocking of Twitter accounts of it's missions

4 hours ago
 Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Ami ..

Twitter reacts after attack on journalist Ayaz Amir

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.