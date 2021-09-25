Anti-dengue drive in full swing in Peshawar

On the directives of Commissioner Riaz Khan Meshud, the district administration has been activated against dengue virus while joint teams of health department, Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) are conducting anti-dengue spray in various localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Riaz Khan Meshud, the district administration has been activated against dengue virus while joint teams of health department, Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) are conducting anti-dengue spray in various localities.

In this connection, a team of district administration headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano visited Achini, Palosai and other localities to review steps taken for the eradication of dengue virus, said a press release issued here on Saturday..

She said that due to prevalence of dengue cases, two health camps have been set up in the locality where on spot facility of dengue test is available and doctors present on the occasion will provide treatment to the patients.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, teams of the health department beside fumigation are also carrying out a door-to-door awareness campaign.

He said that entomologists included in these teams are taking samples of water and collecting information about dengue larva and then further action is being taken.

He said that the fumigation campaign is being extended to more localities and district administration is taking all necessary steps for the eradication of dengue mosquito.

He appealed to the masses for covering water tanks and other utensils to adopt complete care to eradicate this deadly disease. He was of the view that without the cooperation of the people, this virus could not be overcome.

He reiterated to utilize all available resources for arrest of the dengue virus and will not take until its complete eradication.