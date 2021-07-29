Anti dengue drive intensified in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has intensified its ongoing drive against dengue and launched surveillance at union council level across the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz also issued instruction to the Assistant Commissioners (AC) to remain in the field and monitor the performance of dengue surveillance teams. He also assigned duties to the senior officials to inspect the daily presence of the staff on dengue duty.

Meanwhile, an anti dengue awareness walk was held in Nishtar Town led by AC Model Town Ibrahim Rubab. A large number of the civil society members besides staff of the Town administration participated in the walk.

The speakers addressing the gathering urged the people to keep their homes and surroundings clean to protect themselves from dengue.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Sarah Aslam has directed the concerned departments to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab. In this regard, She appealed to take special care of the cleanliness around the open places.

She said that monsoon rains have started and the citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue especially rainwater should not accumulate in the residential areas.

During last 24 hours, no new case of dengue was reported across the province. Total one confirm dengue patient is undergoing treatment in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi. During this year, total 61 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of province and out of all confirmed patients, 27 patients have been reported from Lahore. No new case of dengue reported across the whole province, yesterday.

In last 24 hours, 328,878 indoor and 78,642 out door locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 702 locations. In Lahore, 56,895 houses and 9,074 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae.

Sarah Aslam urged the public to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to their home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae.