Anti-dengue Spray Carried Out In Different Areas Of Latifabad

Published September 26, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Gaffar Soomro and Municipal commissioner Fakhir Shakir, anti dengue spray was carried out on Monday in different units of Latifabad under supervision of Director Health Mustafa Qaimkhani.

According to details anti-dengue spray was carried out in Latifabad unit no 6 board stadium and surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

