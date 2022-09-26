Anti-dengue Spray Carried Out In Different Areas Of Latifabad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 09:38 PM
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Gaffar Soomro and Municipal commissioner Fakhir Shakir, anti dengue spray was carried out on Monday in different units of Latifabad under supervision of Director Health Mustafa Qaimkhani
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Gaffar Soomro and Municipal commissioner Fakhir Shakir, anti dengue spray was carried out on Monday in different units of Latifabad under supervision of Director Health Mustafa Qaimkhani.
According to details anti-dengue spray was carried out in Latifabad unit no 6 board stadium and surrounding areas.