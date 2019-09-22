'Anti-dengue teams to work seven days a week in shifts'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt(retd) Muhammad Usman made surprise visits to different areas of Samanabad, Ichhra and Miani Sahib Graveyard to inspect the performance of field teams here on Sunday.

During his visit, he directed anti-dengue teams to immediately clear the area and focus on elimination of breeding larvae after finding dengue larvae in Samanabad and Miani Sahib.

He also checked the procedure of case response in the residential areas of dengue-affected people.

The secretary health directed the anti-dengue teams to work seven days of a week in shifts across Punjab.

He said that "I will not spare anyone in case of reporting fake action from officials and dismiss officer from job." To protect human lives, all officers and officials must work against dengue as a jihad, he said adding that elimination of dengue outbreak could only be made possible by working on a combat basis for which all available resources were being utilized as per the directions of CM Punjab.