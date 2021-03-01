UrduPoint.com
Anti Encroachment Drive To Be Carried Out In Latifabad From March 01

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Anti encroachment drive to be carried out in Latifabad from March 01

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad taluka Ishtiaq Mangi has issued schedule for a month long anti encroachment operation in Latifabad here Sunday.

As per the schedule, from March 1 to March 3 the operation would be carried out on Autobahn road from Hussainabad chowk to Fateh chowk which stretch to over 5 kilometers.

The demolition squad would head to GOR Colony on March 5 and Jamia Cloth Market on March 6 while from March 8 to 10 the areas in Latifabad units 4 and 5 would be covered.

On March 11 the anti encroachment exercise would be carried out in Latifabad units 10, 11 and 12 and on March 13 in the areas from Bhitai hospital to Rabiul Awal Chowk.

Latifabad unit numbers 2, 3 and 4 and Latifabad unit numbers 5, 6, 7 and 8 would be covered on March 16, 17 and 18.

From March 20 to 22 the roads and residential areas of Mehar Ali Society would come under anti encroachment operation while SITE area, Zeal Pak Colony, Zeal Pak Society and Labour Colony would be covered from March 23 to 24.

Makki Shah road, Hali road, Sabzi Mandi, American Quarters and some left out area of Latifabad would be cleared of encroachment on March 25, 27, 28 and 29.

On the last two days of the month the authorities would clear the Hyderabad-Badin road from Fateh Chowk to Seri.

The AC Mangi claimed that during the month of February around 70 percent of encroachment had already been removed in compliance with the order of Sindh High Court.

He informed them that they would seek 2 more months for continuing the operation from the SHC which on January 31 had given time till March 3 to the authorities for completing the task.

