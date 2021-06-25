UrduPoint.com
Anti-encroachment Operation Continues Despite Resistance

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:04 PM

An anti-encroachment operation conducted jointly by Pakistan Railways (PR) Karachi Division and district police near Chanesar Halt on Friday concluded on the first day despite stiff resistance in the form of firing and stone-pelting

Twenty residential units spread over 10,000 square feet area had been completely demolished by the authorities during operation.

The illegal settlements had been constructed on right-of-way area along the track that will be completely uprooted. Three railways' policemen sustained minor injuries during the operation.

Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Division Muhamnad Hanif Gul felicitated officers and staff over their endurance and fearless action on first day of operation.

He ordered registration of First Information Report (FIR) over protestors involved in adopting violent means during operation.

