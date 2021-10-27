Anti-India rally held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :A protest demonstration was organized outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in connection with the Kashmir Black Day.

The APHC-AJK Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani condemned India's forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947 when India landed its troops in the territory and occupied it.

They appealed to the United Nations Security Council and human rights organizations to play their role in putting an end to human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, civil society members, businessmen and women participated in the protest.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, and other Hurriyat AJK leader including Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Altaf Husain Wani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, Raja Khadim Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

They reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their freedom struggle against all odds as a wind of change has started blowing in favor of the Kashmiri people.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards depicting Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK.