UrduPoint.com

Anti-India Rally Held In Islamabad To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

Anti-India rally held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :A protest demonstration was organized outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in connection with the Kashmir Black Day.

The APHC-AJK Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani condemned India's forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947 when India landed its troops in the territory and occupied it.

They appealed to the United Nations Security Council and human rights organizations to play their role in putting an end to human rights violations by Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, civil society members, businessmen and women participated in the protest.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, and other Hurriyat AJK leader including Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Altaf Husain Wani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, Raja Khadim Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

They reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their freedom struggle against all odds as a wind of change has started blowing in favor of the Kashmiri people.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards depicting Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Protest United Nations Hurriyat Conference Civil Society Jammu Safi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

42 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

57 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.