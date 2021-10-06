Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar to monitor one week long anti-measles campaign starting from October 15 to achieve the desired results.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, he reviewed arrangements for upcoming anti-measles campaign and directed to seek cooperation from religious scholars, minorities leaders, Imams of Mosques, teachers and social workers for mobilizing general public. Representatives of WHO and IGHDS also participated in the meeting.

It was informed that anti-measles campaign would be launched in all Union Councils (UCs). Children from 6 months to 7 years would be inoculated for which number of skilled teams have been constituted.