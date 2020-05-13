Anti Narcotics Force Seizes Huge Quantity Of Opium
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Sukkur on Wednesday arrested a member of interprovincial mafia and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.
According to an official of the force, the ANF intercepted a suspicious vehicle near motorway toll plaza and during its checking recovered 122.400 kg opium and arrested Fazal Maula, a member of interprovincial gang.