Anti Narcotics Force Seizes Huge Quantity Of Opium

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Sukkur on Wednesday arrested a member of interprovincial mafia and recovered huge quantity of drugs from his possession.

According to an official of the force, the ANF intercepted a suspicious vehicle near motorway toll plaza and during its checking recovered 122.400 kg opium and arrested Fazal Maula, a member of interprovincial gang.

