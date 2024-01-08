Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Anti-polio campaign was launched in Islamabad to administer the polio drops to 421,000 children under five years of age.

Assistant Commissioners attended assembly sessions with Polio Teams in different areas under their jurisdiction.

Assistant Commissioner City, Assistant Commissioner Nellore, Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar attended sessions. The necessary instructions were issued regarding coverage and denial.

The anti-polio campaign will continue for the next seven days.

