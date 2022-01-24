Anti-Polio drive begins in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at the District Health Authority office, Khayban-e-Sirsyed.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to cover refusal and non-attended children on the same day. He said no polio case had been detected in the district for a decade due to frequent drives launched by the district administration, but there was a need to remain attentive. The DC informed that as many as 739,257 children below five years of age would be covered during the drive while the security of polio workers must be ensured.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr.

Faiza Kanwal said that 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers were participating in the campaign, with observing COVID-19 health guidelines such as the use of masks and sanitizers. Dr. Faiza said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures. "307 fixed centers have been set up while children coming from outside were being vaccinated at 129 transit points of the district," she added. The CEO informed that around 231,467 children had been immunized on the first day of the campaign. Meanwhile, according to a Police spokesman, over 1000 cops have been deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure the security of anti-polio staff performing duties during the campaign. He added that a control room has also been set up to monitor the security arrangements.