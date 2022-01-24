UrduPoint.com

Anti-Polio Drive Begins In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Anti-Polio drive begins in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at the District Health Authority office, Khayban-e-Sirsyed.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to cover refusal and non-attended children on the same day. He said no polio case had been detected in the district for a decade due to frequent drives launched by the district administration, but there was a need to remain attentive. The DC informed that as many as 739,257 children below five years of age would be covered during the drive while the security of polio workers must be ensured.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr.

Faiza Kanwal said that 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers were participating in the campaign, with observing COVID-19 health guidelines such as the use of masks and sanitizers. Dr. Faiza said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures. "307 fixed centers have been set up while children coming from outside were being vaccinated at 129 transit points of the district," she added. The CEO informed that around 231,467 children had been immunized on the first day of the campaign. Meanwhile, according to a Police spokesman, over 1000 cops have been deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure the security of anti-polio staff performing duties during the campaign. He added that a control room has also been set up to monitor the security arrangements.

Related Topics

Police Polio Rawalpindi Same Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

5 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

5 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

5 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.