Anti polio drive inaugurated in Bajaur district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Zamin Khan Friday formally inaugurated anti polio drive scheduled to start in the district from January 24.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Suhail Aziz, representatives of WHO, and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zamin Khan said that 243832 children would be vaccinated in the anti polio vaccination drive. He directed polio workers to visit each and every household in the district and ensure vaccination of children up to five year age group.

He also urged parents to cooperate with health staff and vaccinate their children to save them from permanent crippling.