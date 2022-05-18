UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Start From May 23 In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The five-day anti-polio campaign will start on May 23 in the Bahawalpur district. During this campaign, as many as 799948 children up to the age of five years will be vaccinated against polio

This was told in a meeting which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia at his office here Wednesday to review the arrangements in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all the children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated against polio during the anti-polio campaign. He said that anti-polio teams should work actively in the field and finger-marking should be done after giving polio vaccine to children.

It was informed at the meeting that during the anti-polio campaign from May 23 to May 25, mobile teams of the Health Department would go door to door to vaccinate the children up to five years of age. Children who are left behind will be vaccinated on May 26 and 27 under the catch-up activity. To make the anti-polio campaign successful, 2649 teams have been formed including 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams, and 133 transit teams. In order to monitor the drive 537 Supervisors, 415 Area Incharges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers, 11 Tehsil Support Persons, and 12 persons will be serving from the Office of the CEO Health Office.

