Anti-polio Vaccination Drive In Full Swing Across KP; Two Policemen Killed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:46 PM

The anti-polio vaccination campaign was in full swing amid tight security on Monday aiming to inoculate 3.7 million children in 18 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In this connection, all machinery of government remained engaged in concerned activities regarding polio vaccination. The provincial government deployed 26,000 security personnel for administering polio drops to children.

According to Coordinator, Polio Eradication Campaign, Abdul Basit 15,965 mobile teams, 708 transit and 58 coordination teams were taking part in ongoing drive while 4,385 area in-charges have also been posted to supervise the campaign.

Meanwhile, two security personnel have been killed during ongoing anti-polio vaccination campaign. Constable Asif Ullah was a personnel of Frontier Reserve Police who was shot dead in Daudzai area of district Peshawar on August 1 (Sunday) while Head Constable Dilawar was shot dead in district D.I.Khan on August 2 (Monday).

