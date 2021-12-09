UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Vaccination Drive Starts At Kohat

Thu 09th December 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Zia Ullah Bangash Thursday inaugurated anti-polio drive at Kohat and vowed that efforts would be continued to eradicate crippling disease from the society.

The inauguration ceremony of the campaign that would continue till Dec 14 was also attended by District Health Officer, Dr.

Samin Jan, health officials and local notables.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman DDAC said that government is making incessant efforts to eliminate polio that is a looming threat to the future of children.

He urged people to vaccinate their children and save future of next generation.

He said that each and every citizen should play its role to create awareness among people about the benefits of vaccination.

