Anti-power pilferage task forces removes 23 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-power pilferage task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle on Tuesday carried out raids in the areas of Cantonment Sub- Division, Mardan and removed 11 direct hooks from Majidabad and Dosara localities.

Seven defective meters were replaced and 12 direct hooks were removed from Kass Korona of Par Hoti Sub-Division. Rs.50,000 were also been recovered from power pilferers.

According to a spokesman of PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and warned that power pilferers of strict action against them.