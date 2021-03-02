UrduPoint.com
Anti-Rabies Vaccine Available All Tehsil Level Hospitals: DHO

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Swat, Muhmmad Salim Khan Tuesday said that anti-rabies vaccine is available in all tehsil level hospitals of Swat urging masses to inform authorities about unavailability and shortage of vaccine.

He said that anti-rabies vaccine has been made available for public in Saidu Group of Teaching Hospitals, Civil Hospital Kalam, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khawazakhela, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Matta, Civil Hospital Kabal and Civil Hospital Barikot.

He said that masses should inform DHO office regarding shortage of anti- rabies in their areas.

Meanwhile, District Public Safery Commission Swat met under the chair of Jehanzab Nafees. The meeting discussed complaints of people against police and heard arguments of both the parties.

