Anti-smog Measures Stressed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:53 PM

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has directed the concerned departments to take coordinated preventive measures against possible smog threats in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has directed the concerned departments to take coordinated preventive measures against possible smog threats in the district.

Addressing a meeting here on Thursday, he said that traffic police and secretary RTA should intensify the campaign against smoke emitting vehicles.

He said that banners related to crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles should also be displayed. He asked the agriculture department to continue the awareness campaign for the farmers not to burn the crop residues and inform them about the ban imposed by the Punjab government so that there would be no violation.

He also directed the district administration to contact Brick Kiln Associations to ensure that no klin would run without Zig-zag technology.

Divisional Commissioner stressed the need to organize awareness lectures and speech competitions in educational institutions about prevention of smog. He said that all the departments should carry out their responsibilities efficiently to control smog.

