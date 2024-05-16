PM Orders Urgent Inquiry Into Neelum-Jhelum Project's Technical Fault
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed for an urgent probe, within days, into reasons for the technical fault in the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) that led to suspension of power generation
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed for an urgent probe, within days, into reasons for the technical fault in the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) that led to suspension of power generation.
The prime minister issued the directives at the project site during his day-long visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he was briefed by the officials of NJHP Company about the recent technical fault during the last month.
The 969 megawatts project first faced suspension of power generation in 2022 due to the fault in head race tunnel and was later restored after a year in September last year, and the recent one in April this year due to the same technical fault.
The prime minister, while speaking on the occasion, expressed his displeasure that the findings of the inquiry into the recent fault were still awaited and directed the officials concerned to submit the report within days and restore the power generation after repair work as early as possible.
He said it was unfortunate that $5 billion had been spent on the project despite an initial estimate of $40 million, but it was still facing technical issues.
“I am very much clear. I need a thorough probe whether lapses were in the design or in the construction, and the responsibility should be fixed. No more delay will be acceptable," he added.
PM Shehbaz said it was a project of national significance in the power sector after Tarbela and Mangla dams with a huge cost and must remain functional for decades.
He directed that the inquiry should be carried out by third party experts and not by the designer or contractor of the project.
He also directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and NJHP Company to complete the repair work of the tunnel at the earliest and resume generation.
The prime minister appreciated the WAPDA chairman and his team for their efforts to repair the fault in the tunnel and resumption of generation last year.
APP/mfr
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
Commissioner visits GSM protection dam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors4 minutes ago
-
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad4 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers4 minutes ago
-
Full commission meeting of SPSC held4 minutes ago
-
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 56 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget6 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits GSM protection dam3 minutes ago
-
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills14 minutes ago
-
PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green14 minutes ago
-
China’s high quality development model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Zaidong3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses matters relating to provision of funds to KPHA3 minutes ago