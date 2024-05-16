VC visits examination centers

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani and his examination team visited the examination centers during BA, B.Sc., B.Com., M.Com. and M.E.C. examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani and his examination team visited the examination centers during BA, B.Sc., B.Com., M.Com. and M.E.C.

examinations.

VC paid a surprise visit to Shahpur Chakar, Sanghar and Shahdadpur examination centers where dozens of students were booked, while a large number of mobile phones were also seized.

