Open Menu

VC Visits Examination Centers

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 07:06 PM

VC visits examination centers

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani and his examination team visited the examination centers during BA, B.Sc., B.Com., M.Com. and M.E.C. examinations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani and his examination team visited the examination centers during BA, B.Sc., B.Com., M.Com. and M.E.C.

examinations.

VC paid a surprise visit to Shahpur Chakar, Sanghar and Shahdadpur examination centers where dozens of students were booked, while a large number of mobile phones were also seized.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Visit Sanghar Shahdadpur Shahpur Amanat Ali

Recent Stories

Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a ca ..

Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 ve ..

CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors

4 minutes ago
 Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad

Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Full commission meeting of SPSC held

Full commission meeting of SPSC held

4 minutes ago
 Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Bl ..

Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..

9 minutes ago
 Textile unit imposed fine

Textile unit imposed fine

9 minutes ago
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum projec ..

PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault

7 minutes ago
 Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5

Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5

7 minutes ago
 Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's frie ..

Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget

7 minutes ago
 IG Motorway takes significant steps to address ove ..

IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue

7 minutes ago
 Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits GSM protection dam

Commissioner visits GSM protection dam

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan