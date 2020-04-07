Anti-viral tunnel gate installed at Railways DS office

Pakistan Railways Lahore Division administration has installed disinfecting tunnel gate at the office of divisional headquarters for the benefit of its staff and visitors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Lahore Division administration has installed disinfecting tunnel gate at the office of divisional headquarters for the benefit of its staff and visitors.

According to PR sources on Tuesday, Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Ch inaugurated the facility and said on the occasion that such tunnel gates would also be installed at workshops, engine shed, washing lines and all big railway stations in the division.

He said the PR was strictly following all SOPs formed by the health department for the protection from Corona virus. He also informed that antiviral spray was ongoing in railway colonies, sheds, offices and workshops, besidesmaintaining cleanliness level.